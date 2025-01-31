All-Party Committee Demands Apology from Bandi Sanjay Over Remarks on Gaddar

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of revolutionary singer and people's voice, Gaddar, was commemorated with great respect at the Gadwal district headquarters under the leadership of the All-Party Committee. Several political leaders, social activists, and members of the public paid rich tributes to Gaddar, remembering his invaluable contributions to society.

During the event, the speakers strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay regarding the award given to Gaddar. They demanded that he immediately retract his statements and issue an apology to the people of Telangana.

The committee leaders questioned Bandi Sanjay, asking, "Did Gaddar's family ever ask you for an award? The entire nation has recognized his contributions. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself acknowledged Gaddar’s absence as a great loss to the country and expressed condolences to his family through a letter."

They emphasized that Gaddar was not just an individual but a revolutionary force and a symbol of awareness for the oppressed and marginalized communities. He tirelessly fought for equality and justice throughout his life.

The leaders further stated that Gaddar does not need an award from the government, as the people themselves have honored him by remembering his sacrifices and struggles. They demanded that the central government take immediate action against Bandi Sanjay, either by making an official statement condemning his remarks or by removing him from his ministerial position.

The meeting concluded with a strong warning that unless Bandi Sanjay issues a public apology to the people of Telangana, further protests will be organized.

Several political leaders, members of social organizations, and representatives from different parties participated in the event, reaffirming their commitment to carrying forward the ideals of Gaddar.