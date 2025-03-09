All-party meet on TG projects: BRS, BJP skip meeting

Hyderabad: The opposition BJP and BRS skipped the all-party meeting convened by the state government to seek political support in pressuring the Centre for approvals on pending projects, funding for the Metro, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road, and resolution of issues under the AP State Reorganisation Act. In response, the government has now decided to hold another meeting soon to enlist their support.

Union Minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, in a letter to the government, stated that the BJP did not attend Saturday’s meeting as they were not informed well in advance. He emphasised that within the BJP, attendance at such meetings is discussed internally based on the agenda, and the party collectively decides who should participate and what issues should be raised.

Meanwhile, the BRS expressed disappointment, stating that the government was reacting too late. According to BRS leaders, the Union Budget has already been announced, and Telangana did not receive its due share. They believe that holding such meetings at this stage would yield little benefit.

Among the political parties, only AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attended Saturday’s meeting. Following these developments, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to convene another meeting, urging all MPs to cooperate with the state government.

He stated that the Congress party would raise the issue of pending projects during the second phase of the budget session and called upon MPs from other parties to also question the central government on these matters.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Deputy CM highlighted that 28 key issues were discussed, including Metro Rail Phase-2, the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the Regional Ring Road, the Bayyaram Steel Plant, and various promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act.