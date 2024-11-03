All-Party Meeting Scheduled on Caste Census on 6th or 7th of This Month

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has announced plans to hold an all-party meeting on either the 6th or 7th of this month to discuss the caste census. The meeting aims to bring together leaders from all political parties to deliberate on the potential benefits and framework of a caste-based census in the state.

Government officials stated that this consultation would allow for a range of perspectives, helping shape a well-rounded approach. The all-party gathering is expected to address key questions about methodology, implementation, and the broader social and economic impacts of a caste census on the state's development programs.