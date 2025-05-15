All set for Bhu Bharati portal statewide roll out on June 2

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the prestigious Bhu Bharati Act and portal will be rolled out across the entire state from June 2.

Till now, it was implemented in 32 mandals, each selected from a district except Hyderabad. Keeping in mind the experiences faced in these mandals, it has been decided to implement it in all mandals on Telangana formation day.

In a media statement, the Minister announced that ‘Revenue meetings’ will be held across the state from June 2, marking the state’s foundation day, as part of the Bhu Bharati Revenue Act. He said that with the hope of finding a permanent solution to the land related issues that have accumulated in the state over the last 10 years, the Bhu Bharati Act was launched on April 14 by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

From April 17 till 30, revenue meetings were held on an experimental basis in four mandals in four districts. Till May 30, revenue meetings will be held in 28 mandals in the remaining 28 districts. “Keeping in mind the experiences faced in the respective mandals, it has been decided to hold revenue meetings in all mandals from June 2.

Specific time limits will be set for the applications received in these revenue meetings and a solution will be given to every application falling within the ambit of the Bhu Bharati Act,” the Minister informed.

Ponguleti expressed hope that in the initial four pilot mandals, 60 percent of the land issues will be resolved by the end of May. The issues which remain unresolved will be provided reason by the officials who have heard the matter.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that the officials at the field level respond quickly. In the revenue meetings being held in 28 mandals as part of the project, clear instructions have already been given to the collectors to resolve the issues by the end of this month,” he informed.

He said that the reforms and decisions taken by the Revenue Department in the last one and a half years are aimed at providing better services to the people to resolve their problems, and are receiving an unprecedented response from the people. He said that the people are welcoming the Bhu Bharati Act and are happy that their problems are being resolved due to this Act.