All set for counting in Nizamabad today

Nizamabad: Stage was set for counting the votes polled for the municipal elections in the joint Nizamabad district on Saturday. A total of 1,140 candidates had contested for the 166 wards in the municipalities of Kamareddy, Armoor, Bodhan, Bheemgal and Yellareddy and 60 divisions of Nizamabad Corporation.

In Nizamabad district, 779 candidates contested and 2,79,840 voters cast their votes. Vote counting will be conducted at Polytechnic College. There are 60 divisions in the city and two counting halls for 30 divisions each was set up in one building. In another building in the same campus, three counting halls were set up for counting the votes of the remaining 30 divisions.

Barricades were set up separately for counting agents and index boards were set up showing each division. Staff, who will participate in the counting of votes, agents and candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones.

Counting agents, micro observers and counting staff are required to attend the respective counting halls by 6 am on Saturday (January 25). Everyone must show ID cards issued to them, otherwise they will not be allowed inside the counting center. No one is allowed except those with identity cards, within 100 meters of Polytechnic College. Each counting center has video coverage, including webcasting video coverage. CCTV cameras were installed in the strong rooms along with tight police bandobast.

Section 144 has been imposed at SRNK Degree College, where the votes polled for Banswada civic polls, will be counted, the DSP said. He also told not to take out rallies without permission. Counting centers were set up in AMC warehouse in Kamareddy district headquarters. Counting centres were set up in Government Colleges in Armoor, Bodhan, Banswada, Bheemgal and Yellareddy.