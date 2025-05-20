All set for intermediate supplementary examinations: DIEO Ganesh Kumar

Adilabad: All set for intermediate supplementary examinations said District Intermediate Education Officer Ganesh Kumar. A total of 6233 registered Intermediate first and second year students will take the intermediate supplementary examinations.

Examinations will begins from May 22 (Thursday) all of the examinations for intermediate first year will be held from 9 a.m to 12 noon and a total of 4141 registered for the intermediate first year including 4035 for general and vocational 106 students

For the intermediate second year examination time will be from 2:30 p.m to 5:30. A total of 2092 registered for second year examinations in that 1966 general and vocational 126.

DIEO Ganesh kumar wanted the students, as per instruction on their printed hall tickets, are required to be in their seat in the exam before 30 minutes to the examination.

In addition, all the 16 examination centers in Adilabad district equipped with surveillance cameras. 16 chief superintendents, two additional chief superintendents, three custodians officers, three flying squad teams including one senior lecturer, one deputy Thasildar and a sub Inspector of police.

Cool drinking water facility and first AID medical facility will be provided for the students, he said.