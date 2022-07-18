All set for Prez poll in Telangana

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the election of 15th President of India. The Election Commission has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the election in the premises of the Telangana state Assembly.

There are two candidates in the fray, Droupadi Murmu who is the official candidate of the NDA and Yashwant Sinha who is supported by the Opposition parties, including the TRS. Two voting compartments are there for the MLAs and MLCs to cast their votes at the Committee Hall number 1 in the Assembly from 10 am to 5 pm. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that along with the 119 Telangana Assembly members, one MLA from Kandukur Constituency in Andhra Pradesh (Maheedhar Reddy) would also cast his vote here on Monday.

According to the authorities, the Commission has provided pens to cast the votes. They would be provided to the member by the designated official after the ballot paper is handed over to him. Using another pen would result in ballot paper getting invalid.



The TRS MLAs would be coming to the Assembly in a bus from Telangana Bhavan where they will take part in mock polling. The Congress and AIMIM are also supporting Yashwant Sinha.

On the other hand, the three BJP members on Sunday participated in the mock polling at the party office on Sunday. The BJP MLAs called upon the tribal MLAs of all the political parties to cast their vote in favour of Draupadi Murmu since she was the first tribal woman to be elevated to the highest Constitutional post and would be representing 10 crore tribals across the country.

The vote value of the Telangana MLAs is 132. Similarly, the vote value of the MLAs from Andhra Pradesh is 159. The vote value of MPs including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is 700.

The counting of the votes would take place on July 20 at the office of Returning Officer in the Parliament House in New Delhi.