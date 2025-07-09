  • Menu
Alleti lays foundation stone for CC road construction

Nirmal: Legislative Party leader for BJP Alleti Maheshwar Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new CC road construction project in Mayapur village of...

Nirmal: Legislative Party leader for BJP Alleti Maheshwar Reddy laid the foundation stone for a new CC road construction project in Mayapur village of Dilawarpur mandal, funded by CRR at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs. On this occasion, Maheshwar Reddy stated that he would always stand by and work for the development of Mayapur village.

He also assured efforts to secure housing approvals for eligible poor residents who don’t own homes. Participating in the event were leaders including Ramnath, former Nirmal Mandal Parishad President V Satyanarayana Goud, recently serving ZPTC Thakkal Ramana Reddy, former MPTC Satyam Chandrakant, and others.

