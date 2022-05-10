Allocation of 2BHK houses is corruption free: KTR

Sircilla: Telangana government is allocating double bedroom houses to the homeless poor without a single penny of bribe, said IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Telangana is the only State in the country which has built 2. 70 lakh double bedroom houses for the poor at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. The government is building quality houses with an area of 560 square feet. The double bedroom houses were gifted by CM KCR to the homeless poor, he said.

Rama Rao inaugurated 16 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 10.8 crore at Korutla Peta in Yellareddypet mandal in the district on Tuesday. Later he had a luncheon with the beneficiaries at KCR Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Telangana government was the only government in the country which is giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour quality free electricity for cultivation and implementing many other farmer welfare schemes.

Rama Rao revealed that the government would soon grant new pensions to all those who were entitled to benefit from the welfare schemes. People have to benefit from development programmes implemented by the government and become financially strong.