Allow tribals to cultivate forest lands, Jupally asks DFO

Nagarkurnool: Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao asked Nagarkurnool District Forest Officer (DFO) G Kista Goud to allow the tribals to continue cultivating forest lands for their livelihood, in Amrabad on Friday.

It should be reminded that for the past one month, forest officials of Amrabad forest range have been stopping the tribals to cultivate Podu forest lands, which they have been doing for years.

Recently, a tussle took place between forest range officials and tribals over podu lands in the forest region between Amrabad and Kollapur region. Many tribals have even established their hamlets and making a living by cultivating podu forest lands. However, of late forest authorities have been trying to forcibly vacate these tribals from forest areas and not allowing them to cultivate forest land anymore. Because of this, many tribals living in forest areas were forced to lose their livelihood. After coming to know of this, J Krishna Rao visited the DFO office in Amrabad on Friday and held talks with the officials, urging them to allow the tribals to continue their cultivation of forest lands and help them to make their living.