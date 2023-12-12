Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently said that women should be allowed to enter mosques. On Monday, it issued an interim order to allow Shia women to enter mosques and other places of worship.

Asma Fatima, the secretary of 'Anjuman-e-Alavi Shia Imamia Itna Ashari (Akbari) Society' approached the High Court claiming that Shia Muslim women were not allowed to pray in mosques and other holy places. High Court judge Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka heard the petition on Monday.

The petitioner told the Court that the committee of mutawallis of Ibdatkhana did not allow only women belonging to the Shia tribe to enter the prayer halls. In this regard, petitions have been submitted to the Waqf Board but to no avail.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Waqf Board stated that the permission to enter the prayer halls is as per the Quran.

However, the High Court made it clear that it is not appropriate to discriminate against women and that the Constitution has given them equal rights. In this order, the Mutawalli Committee issued an interim order to allow Shia women to enter the prayer halls.