All's not well in Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: While AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, serious cracks seem to have developed in the Telangana unit of the party. The situation now is that it has taken a turn into 'Seniors V/s Migrants'.

The seniors, who have been in the party all through, feel that the lateral entrants who had taken charge of the state unit had done injustice to original Congress leaders. They said while the seniors who have been with the party whether in power or out of power are being labelled as coverts in social media and posts were being given to those who migrated from other parties.

The seniors, who met on Saturday at the house of Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, decided to launch a 'Save Congress' movement. They would soon be submitting a detailed report to the party high command. A delegation would soon go to New Delhi and meet AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge.

Bhatti said that he was not involved in the formation of the new PCC executive. He felt insulted and is unable to help anyone who was meeting him with complaints. He said time had come for all seniors to join hands to save the Congress party in the state.

Former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said no consensus had arisen regarding appointing of district presidents and the constituencies where Congress party has every chance to win the elections. Majority of the members in the new PCC members were those who came from other parties.

Another leader Madhu Yashki Goud felt that the party was being destroyed in a systematic manner.

Even the CLP leader is being ignored by PCC president, he lamented. He also alleged that while maintaining good relations with BRS, the PCC president was giving them lectures on moral values, he said.

The leaders said if the party high command does not intervene now and take corrective measures, it could result in a major blow to the party which is already facing severe trouble as the BRS party was doing its best to try and decimate it.

They decided not to attend any meeting convened by Revanth Reddy. They would be meeting again on Tuesday to finalise the action programme

However, another senior leader Mallu Ravi said that the comments made by the senior leaders were unwarranted. The new committees were constituted by taking into consideration the services rendered by the party leaders. Reacting to this the senior leaders said it was they who have been playing a major role in party activities and had even played a key role in making Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success in Telangana.