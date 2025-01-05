Live
Just In
Allu Arjun to Appear Before Chikkadpally Police Station Today
Actor Allu Arjun is scheduled to appear before the Chikkadpally Police Station shortly in connection with the recent incident at Sandhya Theatre.
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is scheduled to appear before the Chikkadpally Police Station shortly in connection with the recent incident at Sandhya Theatre. The court has directed Allu Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, to present himself before the police every Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.
The incident, which created a stir in the city, involved disturbances at the Sandhya Theatre. Following the court’s directive, Allu Arjun has been instructed to cooperate fully with the authorities.
Additionally, Ramgopalpet police recently visited Allu Arjun’s residence to deliver a notice, requesting him to refrain from visiting KIMS Hospital to meet Sritej, who is reportedly linked to the case. The notice was also extended to Allu Arjun’s manager, Murthy, emphasizing the necessity for compliance during the investigation.
Fans and media attention remain high as the actor’s presence at the police station is expected to shed more light on the incident. Further updates on the case are awaited.