Allu Arjun's Bouncer Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad: A development has occurred in the ongoing investigation into the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Chikkadpally police have arrested Allu Arjun’s personal bouncer, Antony, in connection with the incident. Authorities suspect that Antony may have played a key role in triggering the chaos that led to the stampede.
Allu Arjun, who had already been named as A11 in the case, was previously arrested and later released on interim bail. The case continues to unfold, with fresh developments emerging each day.
On December 24, Allu Arjun appeared for questioning at the Chikkadpally Police Station after receiving notices from the police the previous day. The inquiry was conducted under the supervision of Central Zone DCP, with ACP Ramesh Kumar and CI Raju leading the investigation. Allu Arjun was questioned for nearly two and a half hours, with his lawyer Ashok Reddy present during the session.
Once the inquiry and paperwork were completed, the actor was expected to leave the police station. The case remains under investigation, with further action likely depending on the outcomes of the ongoing proceedings.