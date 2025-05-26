Alphores founder honoured with Y Raghunatham excellence award

Karimnagar: In recognition of his contributions and achievements in the field of education in Telangana, Dr V Narender Reddy, the chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions and founder of VNR Foundation, was presented with the Y Raghunatham Excellence Award by the Venkat Foundation.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday in Karimnagar and was organised by the Venkat Foundation. The award was formally presented by VV Lakshminarayana, retired IPS officer and former Joint Director of the CBI, and Gampa Venkat, Founder & Chairman of Venkat Foundation, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries stated that Dr Narender Reddy was being honoured for his visionary leadership in the education sector in Telangana and for providing quality education that is shaping a bright future for thousands of students. They highlighted how Alphores Educational Institutions have brought about transformative changes in the state’s educational landscape.

They further mentioned that Alphores has been offering exceptional educational services for the past 35 years and has not only nurtured students academically but also guided them to secure prestigious positions across various fields.

Expressing his happiness over receiving the award, Dr Reddy dedicated the honour to the staff and parents whose encouragement played a vital role in the achievement. He added that the award has increased his sense of responsibility and pledged to continue working with the same passion and commitment.