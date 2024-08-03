Ambedkar Open Degree Admissions Opened

NagarKurnool: Admissions for the 2024-25 academic year under Ambedkar Open University have begun, as stated by Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana of Nellikonda Government Degree College and Ambedkar Coordinator Varkala Srinivas. Interested candidates should apply online by August 18. Those who have completed an Intermediate or any two-year diploma course are eligible to apply for the degree program. For more information, contact 7382929779 or visit the college. Additionally, second and third-year students should pay their admission fees by August 18.

Utilize Sundays for Classes - Principal Qamar Shajahan Sulthana First-year students of Ambedkar Open Degree are informed that second-semester classes have started from July 28. Students are encouraged to attend classes held every Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM at the college.