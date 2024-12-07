Ambedkar’s 68th death anniversary observed

Mancherial: The 68th death anniversary of India’s constitution maker, Bharata Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar was observed under the auspices of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vikalam Vedika at the social welfare boys’ dormitory on Friday. On this occasion, community leaders paid tribute to Ambedkar’s portrait by garlanding it. Addressing on the occasion, TVUV State secretary Chippakurthi Srinivas reminded that Telangana was formed as a separate State due to the constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar.

He said that the people of India have been given the greatest constitution in the world. He praised Ambedkar as a great man who worked tirelessly for an egalitarian society without caste and creed differences. Everyone was asked to work hard for the achievement of Ambedkar’s ambition.