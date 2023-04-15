Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrated grandly in Alampur

Alampur: Marking the 132nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India constitution, grand celebrations were held in Alampur constituency on Friday.

Taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations, Alampur BRS youth leader R Kishore garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Valluru village under Itikyala mandal. Speaking on the occasion, He said , "the Dalits and all the communities who had been suppressed for centuries are enjoying the fruits of welfare and development only because of the Constitution written by Ambedkar."

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar was not just architecture of India's constitution, but he was recon as an intellectual globally for his immense contributions for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and those who had been deprived of social justice and equality in the society.

The BRS youth leader called up on the people to not just establish Idols of Ambedkar in each every village, but he also stressed that people must also follow the footsteps of Baba sahib and propagate his ideology of removing the evil of untouchability, discrimination in the name of colour, cast, religion and region and enshrining the values of equality and social justice in the society.

The youth leader called upon the employees to contribute their service and help in whatever way possible to the weaker sections while performing their duties.