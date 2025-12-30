Amid War Of Words…A handshake between Revanth and KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Monday witnessed a rare moment of bonhomie as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy exchanged pleasantries with his predecessor and Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Before the start of the proceedings on the first day of the winter session, Revanth Reddy walked up to KCR and shook hands with the latter who attended the House after a long time. The CM enquired about the well-being of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president.

Putting to rest the speculations of his presence in the Assembly, KCR came to the House from his Nandinagar residence and sat in his chair well ahead of other members. After the House began, the Chief Minister along with Minister V Srihari, government whips Adi Srinivas and Beerla Ailaiah went to the Opposition benches and greeted KCR with folded hands.

KCR also greeted them by shaking hands. However, KCR was in the House only for a brief period of five minutes.

After the start of the session, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar took up condolence motions for late MLAs Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Konda Lakshma Reddy. Later, the Speaker took up Zero Hour. Earlier, a bulletin was issued by suspending the Question Hour for the day.

In a brief interaction with journalists, the Chief Minister, when asked, said he was not aware of the reason for KCR leaving the House so soon. “KCR should only disclose the reason for him leaving the House without participating in the Zero Hour," the CM added.

The Speaker announced tabling of the Bills, including The Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Telangana Ordinance No 6 of 2025), The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Telangana Ordinance No 9 of 2025), Telangana Municipalities (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the Panchayat Raj and (Third Amendment), Ordinance 2025).