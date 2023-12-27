Amidst rush of women in buses, TSRTC in plan for separate buses for men

Hyderabad: After the implementation of free bus travel scheme for women in Telangana in the name of Mahalakshmi, the traffic in RTC buses has increased significantly. In some cases women are seen even in the back seats of the bus. Due to this, the conductors brought it to the attention of the RTC MD in the recently held online meeting that the men were getting off without finding a seat.

In this background, RTC is considering the issue of running buses exclusively for men on certain routes and times. They are also looking into whether to organise special buses for students. RTC officials feel that senior citizens should be given first priority.

RTC sources say that discussions are underway on running separate buses for men and students or running separate buses only for women and other alternatives after getting complete information about the time-wise congestion. Women passengers should not be looked down on because of zero ticket. The government is paying that charge on their behalf. "We have focused on various alternatives so that passengers do not face any problem," said a senior official.