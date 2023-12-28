Amit Shah reviews on Telangana election results, directs leaders to avoid internal differences in party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a post-mortem on the party's defeat in the Telangana assembly elections. He held a meeting with key leaders in Hyderabad to discuss the election results and the governance of the new government. The leaders Kishan Reddy, Tharunchug, DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, Laxman, Etala Rajender, Muralidhar Rao, Garikapati, Chada Suresh Reddy, and many others participated in the meeting.

Shah directed the Telangana BJP leaders to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and advised them to achieve better results. It appears that Shah is taking the internal conflicts within the BJP seriously and advised the leaders to work for the party rather than personal goals. He instructed Kishan Reddy to ensure better coordination among the leaders.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion about selecting a BJP Legislative Party Leader. Shah reportedly believes that having a leader from the Backward Classes (BC) as the floor leader would be beneficial considering the BC Chief Minister's promise. It is reported that BC MLAs Raja Singh and Payal Shankar are in the race for this position. If Reddy would be given a chance Eleti Maheswara Reddy and Kattipalli Venkataramana Reddy could also be contenders.