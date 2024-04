Amit Shah to campaign in TS on April 25

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a public meeting on April 25 in Banswada under Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency.

BJP state general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said on Sunday that BJP state president and Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, national presidents of BJP OBC Morcha, BJP Parliamentary Board members, member of Parliament Dr K Laxman and others will attend.