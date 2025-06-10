Live
Amit Shah to inaugurate Nat’l Turmeric Board by month-end
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Turmeric Board (NTB) in Nizamabad. Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharmapuri announced on Monday that Amit Shah has agreed to inaugurate the NTB in the last week of June.
During the inauguration, he will also unveil the NTB’s logo. It symbolises a new era of empowerment, innovation, and a global market driven by determination and integrity.
Dharmapuri emphasised that this event fulfills a long-cherished dream of farmers in Telangana. “It’s made possible by Prime Minister Modi’s government.
This occasion is poised to be momentous, marking a turning point in India’s agricultural landscape, particularly for turmeric cultivators. It will further strengthen the spirit of cooperatives and promote farmer-led development,” he said.