An extra-marital affair took its life
Extramarital affairs destroy families.
Nagarkurnool: Extramarital affairs destroy families. Due to this, children and family relationships are destroyed. Another married woman became a victim of this illicit relationship. A woman who had an illicit relationship was brutally murdered. This sensational incident came to light in Vattem village of Bijinepalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
According to the story of the police and villagers, Chittemma (28), a tribal woman from Kalvakunta Tanda under Vattem, divorced her husband. After that an extra-marital affair continues with a young man named Shiva from Bijinepally.
Yesterday Shiva called Chittemma to come to the farm in Vattem village and spent Sunday night there. Chittemma died in the clash between the two. Afraid of this unexpected turn of events, Shiva covered her body in the garbage lying there and surrendered before the local Bijinepalli police. A case has been registered and is being investigated under SI Naga Shekhar Reddy.