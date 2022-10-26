Anand Bhaskar Rapolu quits BJP, likely to join TRS

In a jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party in the State, its former leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Anand Bhaskar Rapolu resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. He wrote a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda. In his resignation letter, he mentioned that he was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in the national role for the last four years. Here is the full resignation letter by Anand Bhaskar Rapolu.



JP Nadda is going to address a public meeting in the Munugodu Assembly constituency on October 31, ahead of the Munugodu bypoll. BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay said that a huge public meeting has been organised at Munugodu and Nadda would attend the public gathering on October 31.