Anand Mahindra to take charge as Chairman of Skills University

Hyderabad: Noted Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman, Padma Bhushan Anand Mahindra will steer the newly-established prestigious Telangana Skills University as the Chairman.

Speaking at a programme held in New Jersey as part of his US tour, the Chief Minister said that Anand Mahindra accepted his request to act as the Chairman of Telangana Skills University, and he is slated to take charge in a few days.

The Chief Minister has already announced in the recently-held budget session of the State Assembly that an internationally renowned person will be appointed as the head of the Telangana Skills University which is being established in public-private partnership mode. The University offers world-class skill development training to youth and also provides job opportunities. Anand Mahindra had met CM Revanth Reddy recently and held discussions on Telangana Skills University in Hyderabad.