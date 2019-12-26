Ananthagiri: Temple closed due to eclipse

Ananthagiri: The temple of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy here atop Ananthagiri Hills will be closed for a day due to partial solar eclipse coinciding no-moon day on Thursday.

Temple priests closed the doors of the temple on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. They said the temple would be opened on Thursday from 3 pm, and appealed to the devotees to cooperate with them during the closure. The cleansing ceremony will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm, they said.