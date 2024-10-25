Animal Census Must Be Conducted Accurately - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized the need for precision in the 21st National Animal Census, which began today across the district. He instructed officials and staff to ensure accurate data recording throughout the district.

On Friday, Collector Badavath Santosh unveiled posters and guidelines for the animal census at his chamber in the Nagarkurnool District Collector’s office. He engaged with the district animal husbandry officer, Dr. G.V. Ramesh, to learn about the census process.

The Collector stated that over the next four months, the census will cover 20 mandals and four municipalities, with the support of 20 enumerators and 78 supervisors. He said Each revenue village has been assigned one enumerator who will survey every household, counting 16 types of animals including buffaloes, cows, chickens, sheep, and goats, and entering the data into an app.

Based on the census data, necessary resources, vaccinations, and disease control medications will be supplied. The Collector urged cattle owners to provide accurate information to the enumerators.

The event was attended by District Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr. G.V. Ramesh, AD Dr. Gnana Shekar, veterinary assistants, surgeons Dr. Rajesh, Dr. Jeevitha, Praveen, Santosh, Shravani, and others.