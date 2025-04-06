Anirudh warns Bhagiratha officials of strict action

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has issued a strong warning to Mission Bhagiratha officials, stating that strict action will be taken if they neglect their duties in supplying drinking water. He said that despite earlier warnings, some officials have not changed their behavior, and if necessary, they will be removed and replaced with new staff.

In a statement released to the media on Saturday, the MLA said that during this summer season, it is the responsibility of Mission Bhagiratha officials and staff to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. He mentioned that several complaints have already been received regarding the poor performance of some watermen.

He explained that certain watermen are not releasing water on time or supplying it for the required duration, causing inconvenience to people in several villages. In some areas, it was reported that less water is being supplied to local residents while more is being diverted to nearby industries. These complaints are especially coming from Balanagar and Jadcherla mandals.

Though there is a possibility of removing negligent watermen from their jobs, the MLA said he has so far refrained from doing so, considering a humanitarian approach. However, with the rising summer heat, he warned that he would not tolerate situations where people suffer due to water scarcity caused by the negligence of watermen.

Anirudh Reddy urged all watermen to perform their duties properly and ensure water is supplied on time without causing any trouble to the public. He also advised the public to report any problems related to water supply due to watermen at his camp office in Jadcherla.

The MLA requested Mission Bhagiratha officials to continuously monitor both the water supply and the performance of watermen to avoid any further issues.