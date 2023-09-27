Another BRS leader expresses solidarity over Chandrababu’s arrest

Hyderabad: It is known that several BRS leaders have already condemned the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu. Recently BRS General Secretary Bandi Ramesh met Chandrababu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and daughter-in-law Brahmani. He expressed his solidarity with them. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that he had come to Rajahmundry to express solidarity with Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani.

He said that Chandrababu shed his life for the betterment of the people. He called Chandrababu a great leader with efficiency. He said that the TDP supremo will come out like a washed pearl after getting out of illegal cases.

On the other hand, it is known that Minister KTR commented on Tuesday that if any BRS leaders react to Chandrababu's arrest... it is their personal matter. He said that permission was not given to the rally of IT employees to maintain peace and security in Hyderabad. He said that TDP leader Nara Lokesh asked him why permission was not given for the rallies.