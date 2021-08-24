Another Huzurabad leader gets nominated post; Vakulabharanam made BC Commission chairman

Hyderabad: Another TRS leader from the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency was given a nominated post by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

The CM appointed Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao as the chairman of Telangana Commission for Backward Classes. The government on Monday issued orders constituting the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes, with Krishna Mohan Rao as chairman.

Its members include Ch Upendra, Shubharpradh Patel Nooli, K Kishore Goud.

The BC Welfare Commissioner will be the member-secretary. Krishna Mohan is a writer, a good orator and has been with the TRS since the agitation movement, days after resigning from the Congress party. His post will be for three years. Kishore, from the party's student wing, has been actively involved in the Green challenge by party MP J Santosh Kumar. Upendra, a practising advocate, comes from the MBC community.

This is the second post given to a leader from Huzurabad constituency. Earlier, the CM had nominated B Srinivas as chairman of SC Commission.