Another Tragedy: Two die as Ganesh idol touches HT wires in city
Hyderabad: A day after the Ramanathapur electrocution tragedy, two more persons were killed when a Ganesh idol being transported from Laxmi Nagar to Puranapul came in contact with high-tension wires in Bandlaguda in the early hours of Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Tony (21) and Vikas (22), who died on the spot. Their friend Akshay(23) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Bandlaguda Inspector R. Devender said that the incident was reported around 1 a.m. near Royal Sea Hotel, where the idol brushed against overhead power lines, sending a surge of current through the group. This followed rains in parts of Hyderabad. Nearly 20 people were participating in the procession when the incident happened. The others escaped unharmed. Bandlaguda police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The alerted officials of the Energy department rushed to the spot. They denied any negligence on their part. Rajendranagar circle superintendent engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Sriram Mohan inspected the spot and said the 33 kilovolt (KV) line above had neither snapped nor sagged.