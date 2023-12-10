Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Live
Just In
Assures that he has no intention of leaving Palakurti and will stand by everyone
Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao shed broke down on Sunday. Then he made sensational comments against the Congress government. He went to Palakurti on Saturday for the first time after the election and held a meeting with his workers. He got emotional and shed tears while talking to them. He said that victories and defeats are natural. He asked the activists to be patient. He assured that he has no intention of leaving Palakurti and will stand by everyone.
He made sensational comments about the Congress government saying that anything can happen within a year. He said that the constituency has been developed a lot in the last ten years. He said that he respects the people's decision and congratulated Congress candidate Yashaswini who won against him.