AP DSPs killed in road accident

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): In a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, two senior police officers from the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Security Wing lost their lives, while two others were seriously injured.

The incident took place near the Khaithapuram village stage area on National Highway 65 in Choutuppal Mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to police and family sources, the mishap occursed when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control while trying to avoid a sudden brake by a vehicle ahead. The car swerved, hit a divider, climbed over it for about 50 m, and then flipped onto the opposite lane only to be hit by a speeding cement tanker.

The deceased officers have been identified as DSP Mekha Chakradhar Rao (57), a native of Palakollu in East Godavari district, and DSP Jellu Shantharao (54) from Dol village, Srikakulam district. Both were sitting in the back seats without seat belts and died on the spot due to the severe impact.

Additional SP Koka Durga Malleshwara Rama Prasad (58), a native of Rajahmundry city, and Head Constable Reddicherla Narasimhraju (54), who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad and are currently undergoing treatment.

The officers were en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad as part of their duty to provide security for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was flying to Singapore. Their original vehicle broke down near Korlaphad Toll Plaza, prompting the department to dispatch a replacement Scorpio from Hyderabad along with driver Narasimhraju.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Choutuppal Government Hospital mortuary.

Postmortem examinations were conducted, and the remains were later handed over to their families for final rites.

Choutuppal CI Manmadh Kumar confirmed that a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the son of the deceased officer Jellu Shantharao. An investigation is underway.