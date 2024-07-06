AP Telangana Chief Ministers all set to meet in a while

Excitement is brewing in the two Telugu states as Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Revanth Reddy of Telangana are set to meet at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad in a while to discuss long-standing issues since the division of united Andhra Pradesh ten years ago.

Administrative problems and pending issues have been a cause of concern for both states, and the people are eagerly waiting to see if a resolution will finally be reached. The meeting, scheduled for 6 pm today (Saturday), holds the promise of putting an end to the lingering disputes between the two states.

There is speculation about the decisions that may be taken during the meeting, and the outcome is eagerly awaited by the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The atmosphere is filled with anticipation as the two Chief Ministers come together to address the division issues and work towards a harmonious relationship between the two states.