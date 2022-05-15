AP, TS Dispute Resolution meet on May 25

Hyderabad: The next meeting over the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on bifurcation issues is likely to take place on May 25, said sources.

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to discuss the bilateral issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Sources said that the agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on Andhra Pradesh Bhavan bifurcation, sharing of institutions under schedule IX, division of Singareni Collieries, AP Heavy Machinery Engineering Ltd and division of institutions not included in the bifurcation act.