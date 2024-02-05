AP, TS NCC Directorate conducts evaluation of ‘B’ certificate cadets

Secunderabad: The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate of NCC announces the successful completion of practical and written exams for B Certificate cadets from both regions on February 3 and 4. The examinations covered crucial aspects of military training, including drill, weapon training, map reading, and field craft/battle craft.

This comprehensive assessment serves as a pivotal measure to evaluate the proficiency of cadets in diverse military skills. The dedication and commitment displayed by the cadets during these exams reflect their readiness to excel in the realm of defence and national service.

The NCC group's joint initiative in conducting these exams underscores the collaborative spirit and commitment to fostering well-rounded and skilled individuals within the NCC. The Directorate applauds the cadets for their hard work and looks forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in future endeavours.