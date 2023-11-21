AP-TS NCC directorate starts cadet training for R-Day parade

Hyderabad: A 10-day training camp has commenced at the Army Garrison, Mehdipatnam, to shortlist suitable cadets from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to represent the NCC contingent of AP and Telangana directorate for the Republic Day at Delhi.

The camp started on November 18 to provide an opportunity to 164 boys & 128 girls from various schools and colleges of both States to showcase their talent on a national platform. To impart on-ground training with better infrastructure for cadets, the camp is on.

Cadets will be selected to take part in numerous activities at the R-Day camp, including marching by girl cadets on Kartavya Path, guard of honour, cultural programmes & selection of all-India best NCC cadets. Cadets for the youth exchange programmes to various countries will also be selected from the contingent as representatives of Bharat.

Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director-General, stated that intense training would be carried out in the first training camp. A deep selection would be carried out to shortlist 128 cadets to represent the AP & Telangana directorate. The selected cadets would undergo further rigorous training at the Artillery Centre, Mehdipatnam from December 6 to 25.

He stated the cadets are like ambassadors of the two States; all-out efforts would be made to ensure that the AP & Telangana team stands on top among the 17 directorates that would be participating in the R-Day camp. He was confident that the AP & Telangana team, which stood 16th of 17 in the camp would rise to top in the forthcoming camp. The 75th NCC Day would be celebrated on November 26 at Mehdipatnam Garrison with pomp and show.