Apex council meet on Aug 25 on water sharing issues between Telangana and AP

The Apex council meeting headed by Jal Shakti on the river water sharing issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to be held on August 25 at 11.30 am through video conference.

This is the second meeting of Apex council that constituted under the AP reorganisation act 2014. The meeting will be headed by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat where Chief Ministers of both the Telugu speaking states will be present.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, AC Mallik, under-secretary to the government of India said that the two Chief Ministers will be informed about the meeting separately. The agenda points to be discussed in the meeting include the decision on the of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) by State governments to KRMB and GRMB by an appraisal, the share of Krishna and Godavari waters between the States of AP and Telangana and shifting of KRMB headquarters to Andhra Pradesh.

The apex council meeting was supposed to be held on August 5 but was deferred on the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting was called after the Telangana govt. opposed AP government on drawing of 3 tmc of water every day from Srisailam reservoir by augmenting pothireddypadu head regulator.