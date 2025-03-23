Application Process for EBC Unemployed Begins Today in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The acceptance of applications for unemployed individuals from the Economically Backward Classes (EBC) has commenced today under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance and support to eligible candidates from the EBC category.

Special funds have been allocated under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to benefit EBC youth, helping them access employment opportunities and skill development programmes. The scheme is expected to offer significant relief to unemployed individuals seeking financial aid and career guidance.

The official guidelines for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme will be issued tomorrow, detailing eligibility criteria, application procedures, and fund allocation. Authorities have urged eligible applicants to take advantage of this initiative and submit their applications at the earliest.