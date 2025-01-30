Live
Applications invited for free course on data engineering
Hyderabad: In a bid to provide career opportunities to the youth of Telangana, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Telangana, is launching a free Data Engineer course under the Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Programme.
This initiative aims to equip unemployed graduates with the necessary skills to succeed in the rapidly growing field of data engineering. The course is open to all passed-out graduates of 2021-2024 batches holding degrees in BSc, MSc, BTech, MTech, or MCA. Successful candidates will receive placement assistance upon completion of the course.
Interested candidates can register themselves at www.sethu.ai or call 9052372023 for more information.
