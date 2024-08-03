Applications invited for hackathon on cyber security

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), a joint initiative of DSCI (a Nasscom initiative) and the Government of Telangana, has announced the Great AppSec Hackathon 2024.

The hackathon aims to build capabilities and skills among students, provide hands-on experience, and raise awareness of application security threats and vulnerabilities. “We are excited to see such an overwhelming response to the Great AppSec Hackathon 2024, with over 7,000+ registrations from across India and around the world. This initiative is crucial for nurturing the next generation of cyber security experts and fostering a robust cyber security ecosystem,” said Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, of CCoE-DSCI.

Last date to register: Aug 4.

Registration fee: Rs 199 + 18 per cent GST.

Link to register: https://bit.ly/AppSec_2024.