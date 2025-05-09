Applications Invited for Konda Laxman Bapuji Handloom Awards – Skilled Weavers to Apply by May 15

Gadwal: The Telangana State Government is inviting applications from skilled handloom weavers for the prestigious Konda Laxman Bapuji Handloom Awards, which are presented annually on August 7 in honor of National Handloom Day. In a press release, District Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Govindayya, announced the details and eligibility criteria for the awards.

The awards recognize craftsmanship in various traditional weaving styles including Pochampally Ikat, Durries, General Varieties, Narayanpet sarees, and Gadwal sarees. Artisans with proven expertise in these categories are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Weaving Category:

Applicants must be at least 30 years old as of December 31, 2024.

A minimum of 10 years of experience in the weaving profession is required.

Designing Category:

Applicants must be at least 25 years old.

A minimum of 5 years of professional experience in designing is required.

Awards:

Selected artisans will receive:

A cash prize of Rs. 25,000,

A certificate of appreciation,

A memento,

And a shawl as part of the felicitation.

Application Guidelines:

Applicants are required to submit a sample of their woven or designed fabric to the office of the Assistant Director of Handlooms located at the IDOC in Gadwal. The sample must not be for sale and must be accompanied by a self-declaration stating that the design or fabric is entirely their own work.

Application forms are available at the Handlooms and Textiles office, and the deadline to submit applications is May 15, 2025. After reviewing the applications, eligible entries will be recommended to the state-level award selection committee under the supervision of the District Collector.

The official also mentioned that selected samples will be returned to the respective weavers by post after the awards are presented.