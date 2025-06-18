Live
Applications Invited from NGOs to Establish Drug De-addiction Center in Jogulamba Gadwal District
Gadwal: In line with the directives of the District Collector, the Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare is inviting applications from eligible voluntary organizations for the establishment of a Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center in Jogulamba Gadwal district. This was officially announced by District Welfare Officer Ms. Sunanda in a press release.
The proposed center is aimed at combating substance abuse and providing facilities for rehabilitation, medical treatment, counseling sessions, and other recovery-related services. To be eligible, applying organizations must have access to a building with a minimum area of 333 square yards, either owned or provided free of cost, and located within the district headquarters or an area that is well-connected by public transportation.
Interested NGOs and voluntary agencies are required to submit their applications online through the e-Anudaan portal (https://grants-msje.gov.in/ngo-login) on or before 30th June 2025.
The initiative will be funded under the Grant-in-Aid scheme, enabling selected organizations to receive government financial support for running and maintaining the center.
This move comes as part of a broader effort by the district administration to address the rising concern of drug abuse and to create a supportive infrastructure for the affected individuals to reintegrate into society.