Appointment of Mallesham as V-C, proud moment for Karimnagar

Karimnagar: It is a proud moment for the people of integrated Karimnagar district as Prof Sankeshala Mallesham a native of Hanumajipeta in Vemulawada mandal (now in Rajanna-Sircilla district) had become Vice Chancellor of the budding Satavahana University in Karimnagar town.

Hanumajipeta village, which produced literary luminary and eminent poet Dr C Narayana Reddy, had also produced a Vice Chancellor for the Satavahana University. Born in a poor dalit family of S Pochaiah and Ramamma on August 10, 1963, Mr Mallesham studied high school in Government high school Sircilla.

Completed his Intermediate and Degree from Babu Jagjivanram (BJR) government college in Lakdikapool in Hyderabad. Later, he completed his MA (Philosophy) and M Phil from Osmania University Arts College.

Completed his PhD in Germany. He joined the Lecturer profession in the year 1992 and joined Arts College in the year 1994. Worked as Vice Principal of Nizam College from 2000 to 2003. He headed the department of Philosophy from 2010 to 2012. He became Principal of Arts college OU from 2012 to 2014 and worked as Vice Chairman of Telangana State higher education council.

Incidentally, Mr Mallesham would be the third regular VC of Satavahana University, since its formation in the year 2008. Since the formation of Telangana State, the university was headed only by incharge VCs viz B Janardhan Reddy and T Chiranjeevulu.

Mr Mallesham will have to face a herculean task as the new VC as the university had still not secured the 12B UGC and NAAC recognition. Besides, the university is plagued by an acute shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff. There are no fresh job-oriented courses introduced since the advent of the university.