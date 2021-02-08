Appreciable fall in night temperature in Telangana

Begumpet: As mainly low level North-Easterlies prevailed over the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the night temperatures fell appreciably ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts, the IMD bulletin said.

They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts. The lowest minimum of 10.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the bulletin. The forecast for City from February 8 to 13 is 16, 15, 15, 16, 17 and 17 respectively.

The outlook is fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The day temperatures would be 31, 31, 32, 31, 32, 32 respectively.

The other night temperatures registered in Telangana were : Medak 14, Hakimpet 15, Dundigal 16.1, Ramagundam 16.4, Hanamkonda 16.5, Bhadrachalam 17, Nizamabad 17.4, Mahbubnagar 17.5, Khammam 18, Nalgonda 19.2.

The day temperatures were: Mahbubnagar 33.4, Bhadrachalam 33, Medak 32.8, Khammam 31.6, Adilabad 31.5, Hyderabad 31.1, Hanamkonda& Nalgonda 31 each, Dundigal 30.9, Nizamabad 30.8, Ramagundam 30.6 and Hakimpet 29.9.