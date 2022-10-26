Approving Bills in Guv purview, asserts Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan has asserted that she has extensive powers and approving the Bills passed by the state Legislature comes under her purview.

The Governor interacted with the mediapersons during Diwali celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The Governor's remark assumes importance in the wake of Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and other leaders alleging that the Governor was delaying approval of certain files sent by the government.

Six amendment Bills and two new Bills passed by the state Assembly were sent to the Governor for her approval. These include the Bills relating to the University Recruitment Common Board, Municipality Act Amendment Bill, Forest University Bill and Azamabad Industrial Area Bill. The Governor said she would act within her purview and would soon take a decision on the Bills sent for her approval. Replying to a query, Tamilisai made it clear that she is not against anybody. She said she was studying the contents of the new Acts ratified by the state Assembly.

She reiterated that the district authorities were not following protocol during her visits. The state government is not according due respect to the Raj Bhavan, she felt.