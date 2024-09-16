APPUSMA announces support for TRSMA chief advisor in MLC elections

Hyderabad /Karimnagar: Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) has declared its support for Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) Chief Advisor Yadagiri Shekhar Rao in upcoming MLC elections from the Karimnagar Graduates Constituency.

MLC Ramachandra Reddy said that the TRSMA leader Yadagiri Shekhar Rao has crusaded for solving the long-pending issues pertaining to the private school teachers and non-teaching staff in the Telangana state.

TRSMA working president Shivarathri Yadagiri, personality development trainer JS Paranjyothi, MLC, APPUSMA state president MV Ramachandra Reddy, and others participated in the meeting and announced complete support to Yadagiri Rao in the MLC elections.