AP’s New Liquor Policy Hits Telangana Border Sales

Mahabubnagar: The newly revamped liquor policy of Andhra Pradesh has begun to make its presence felt in Telangana’s border districts, with sales in several wine and liquor shops witnessing a steep decline particularly in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, which shares borders with Kurnool and Guntur districts of AP.

Until recently, the border areas of Alampur and Macherla were a hub for Andhra customers. Shops here were bustling with heavy footfall, thanks to a stark difference in liquor policies between the two states. Under former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, AP sold liquor exclusively through government-run outlets. The choice of brands was limited, the quality was often questioned, and the prices were steep, driving many AP customers across the border to Telangana, where most popular brands were readily available at comparatively affordable prices.

With the change in government, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has overhauled the old liquor policy, granting licences to over 3,000 private and retail vendors. Liquor is now sold openly across AP, with greater availability and at lower prices than before, though still slightly costlier than Telangana. This shift has resulted in nearly a 50% drop in liquor sales in Telangana’s border towns from AP customers.

Narender, a resident of Kurnool living in the Alampur border area, noted that while prices in AP have reduced under the new policy, quality concerns persist. “Even though the new policy has been implemented, people in border areas still prefer liquor from Telangana. By my estimate, sales here have dropped only by 3–5% because of AP customers switching over. Many are still crossing the border due to quality differences. In AP, some brands cost at least ₹10 more than in Telangana, and people are not happy with what’s available,” he told Hans India.

Laxmikanth Reddy of Alampur recalled the bustling scene at the Pullur toll plaza, which was once thronged by AP customers before 2024. “Now, the crowds are gone. The new policy has cut sales in border shops by almost half. Only a small fraction—maybe 2–5%—of AP customers still come here, mainly for better quality,” he observed.

For shop owners in Mahabubnagar’s border areas, the change has been swift and sharp. What was once a lucrative market fuelled by AP customers has now dwindled, with only loyal quality-conscious buyers making the trip. While Telangana still retains an edge in brand variety and perceived quality, Andhra Pradesh’s more competitive pricing and increased accessibility are shifting the balance. If the trend continues, the once-bustling liquor hubs along the Telangana-AP border may have to rethink their strategies—or risk toasting to the end of an era in cross-border wine sales.