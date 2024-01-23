AP/TS NCC teams excel in RDC at Delhi

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of innovation at Republic Day Camp (RDC),2024 the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate stood out by transforming waste into wonder and promoting the principles of “Vocal For Local” and “Waste To Wealth.” The AP&TCadets' exceptional creativity earned them the opportunity to showcase their creation alongside other distinguished directorates.

Cadets from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana captivated audiences by ingeniously crafting a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using recycled plastic tea cups. This artistic endeavour not only showcased their environmental consciousness but also highlighted their commitment to sustainable practices.

Cadet Srihari eloquently presented their unique creation to Giridhar Aramane, Union Defence Secretary. The cadet’s briefing underscored the dedication and ingenuity behind the innovation, emphasising the importance of transforming waste materials into valuable and aesthetically pleasing creations.

The AP and TS participation in RDC 2024 serves as a testament to the innovation thriving within the armed forces, fostering a spirit of creativity and sustainability. The event not only celebrates the talent of the cadets but also promotes the broader vision of a greener and more self-reliant India.